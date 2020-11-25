From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 26, 1920: Chamber of Commerce Booster Dinner Coming Up — Keep it in Mind, Fellow-Citizens
Nov. 26, 1945: LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26 — Funeral services were held here today for Thomas Albert Woods, who drove a stage for Wells, Fargo & Co., and was express agent at Lordsburg, N.M., Benson and Tucson, Ariz. Woods, who headed one of the posses that trailed the Apache Indian Chief Geronimo, died Friday night at the age of 86.
Nov. 26, 1970: Ed Braun, 123 N. Castillo, is a man who enjoys a quiet drink on a Sunday afternoon, at a bar. He learned that under a state Supreme Court ruling this week, the sale of a drink on the Sabbath, permissible for the past 17 months, is now a complicated affair.
He went to La Fonda with a written application for service on Sunday with a check to pay for it in advance.
Nov. 26, 1995: Children, Youth and Families Department Secretary Heather Wilson has picked one right turn in the marathon to prepare for federal cuts in social programs, but her department isn’t outfitted yet to run the race.
The correct turn is an attempt to base funding for children’s programs on whether they actually make a difference. If “Yo” the clown goes into classrooms to encourage youngsters to “Just Say No to Drugs,” three years later are fewer kids in that classroom using drugs then students who never met “Yo”?
No, revealed Wilson’s analysis. “Yo” was costing $1,500 per child for what were essentially singing and dancing lessons.
