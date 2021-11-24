From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 25, 1921: Juan Francisco Trujillo and Felix Lobato were held without bond for the action of the grand jury, on the charge of murdering Postmaster Tircio D. Vargas, at Canjilon, Rio Arriba County, on the night of August 22.
Nov. 25, 1971: Wage freezes thawed out along with ol’ tom turkey Wednesday, and Santa Fe’s 541 teachers join 13,000 other New Mexico instructors in celebrating Thanksgiving wage increases today.
Federal authorities gave the state the green light Wednesday to proceed with contracted salary and wage increases for public school teachers and staff throughout New Mexico.
Nov. 25, 1996: LOS ALAMOS — A controversial proposal to make it illegal for young teens to possess tobacco goes before the Los Alamos County Council tonight.
The anti-smoking proposal — which would affect anyone under 15 — may face a cool reception from at least some councilors.
“Clearly we are concerned. No one wants to see kids smoking,” said Councilor Sharon Stover. “But I have just not seen the public support for this.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.