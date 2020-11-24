From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 25, 1970: Residents of the Eagle Nest Forestry Camp, New Mexico Boys School, have been employed by northern New Mexico sawmills and construction firms in violation of state and federal wage and age standards, according to New Mexico Secretary of Corrections Howard Leach.
Leach, in a letter to Joff Pollon of the New Mexico Legislative Council said "the entire policy regarding off-campus work by Boys School residents is being revised as an outgrowth of numerous other abuses of boy labor uncovered during our current investigation of the New Mexico Boys School operation."
Nov. 25, 1995: With shouts of "¡Que viva el norte!" demonstrators Friday hanged two Santa Fe environmentalists in effigy, protesting what they said is hostility to firewood gathering in Carson National Forest by native New Mexicans.
The environmentalists, in a more subdued counter-protest an hour earlier, met to tell supporters the "lynchings" were a misguided demonstration that would only serve to support the interests of multi-national "lumber barons" in the area.
