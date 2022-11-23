Nov. 24, 1922: That the Colorado river compact between the seven states in the river basin, allocating the waters of the Colorado and its tributaries, would be signed this afternoon in the office of Governor Mechem at the state house was expected shortly after noon today, although no positive statement was made by the commissioners. It is understood the treaty is about 3,000 words in length.
Nov. 24, 1947: Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Hurley, former secretary of war and ambassador to China, said today that “in due time” he will announce as a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate from
New Mexico.
The general’s announcement came as he confirmed reports the Hurley-for-President club offices in Albuquerque are being closed.
Nov. 24, 1972: Householders who occasionally gather the family for explanations of the long distance telephone bill will understand what the Legislative Finance Committee is about to do.
The committee plans to admonish state agencies to put more controls on the use of the long distance lines leased by the state.
Nov. 24, 1997: Three decades ago, an effort led by legendary
New Mexico Sen. Clinton P. Anderson to acquire the Valle Grande foundered in part because the environmental community had so many concerns about how they wanted the land managed that they were unable to reach consensus.
Environmentalists don’t intend to make the same mistake this time.