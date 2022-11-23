From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Nov. 24, 1922: That the Colorado river compact between the seven states in the river basin, allocating the waters of the Colorado and its tributaries, would be signed this afternoon in the office of Governor Mechem at the state house was expected shortly after noon today, although no positive statement was made by the commissioners. It is understood the treaty is about 3,000 words in length.

Nov. 24, 1947: Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Hurley, former secretary of war and ambassador to China, said today that “in due time” he will announce as a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate from

