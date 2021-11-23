From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 24, 1971: Herman Grace has offered his resignation from the position of City Personnel Director because “there is too much intervention from outside political factors,” The New Mexican learned today.
Nov. 24, 1996: Santa Fe Ski Area moved up opening day to Tuesday — two days before Thanksgiving — its earliest season start in more than a decade, a spokesman said Saturday.
With a 35-inch base and more heavy snow falling Saturday, ski area personnel decided to open about 80 percent of the mountain to skiers instead of waiting for a planned start-up Thursday.
