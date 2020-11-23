From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 24, 1920: No Paper Issued Tomorrow, Thanksgiving Day, on Account of the Turkey Crisis.
Nov. 24, 1945: A mass meeting of Santa Fe citizens, demanding better protection against marauders and prowlers will be held at Seth Hall at 8 p.m. Tuesday, it was announced today following a meeting of 16 indignant women with Norman Shenk, president of the Chamber of Commerce.
Although spurred by the convict-killing of Mrs. Eloise Kennedy, the impromptu meeting with Shenk yesterday afternoon stressed a need for more adequate police protection to prevent recurrence of a series of incidents not connected with the Kennedy murder.
Nov. 24, 1970: Three young persons were killed late Monday night when an avalanche of logs fell off a tractor-trailer north of Espanola and crushed their pickup truck.
State Police identified the victims as Richard Feichtinger, 24, of Arlington, Va.; Bruce Pennucci, 18, of Harrizon, N.Y.; and Barbara Carol Fairweather, 24, of Richland, Wash.
Nov. 24, 1995: As controversy continues over new firewood gathering restrictions in the Carson National Forest, a Truchas community leader said this week that 98 families in the Truchas area don’t have adequate supplies of firewood to see them through the winter.
