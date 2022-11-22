The past 100 years The past 100 years, Nov. 23, 2022 Nov 22, 2022 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From The Santa Fe New Mexican:Nov. 23, 1922: Eight new sets of regulations have been adopted by the Public Welfare board and four more already in effect have been revised, Dr. George S. Luckett, public health director, announced.Nov. 23, 1972: The state's new Environmental Quality Act survived a second-round court test Wednesday when the state Court of Appeals struck down two earlier state water quality control regulations.In voiding the standards, the court ruled the state Water Quality Control Commission failed to study the overall environmental impact of its regulations.Nov. 23, 1997: Howard and Meriom Kastner of Santa Fe arrived at their Thursday morning appointment with Palace of the Governors director Tom Chávez bearing a large box."I don't know if this is your birthday," Howard Kastner, who along with his wife is a founding member of the Friends of the Palace of the Governors, said to Chávez, "but do you like surprises?"Inside the box were three missing pieces of one of the museum's greatest treasures, the Segesser hide paintings. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Popular in the Community Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events Newsletter sign up Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Receive a list of headlines from the latest edition of The New Mexican in your inbox every morning. Pasatiempo Newsletter Get the highlights from Santa Fe's weekly magazine of arts, entertainment and culture each Friday. Offers and Promos Contests and special offers from The Santa Fe New Mexican and advertising partners. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists NEW MEXICO COVID-19 FIGURES MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesTenants scrambling after Española apartment complex condemnedPolice identify UNM student killed in Saturday shootingCamino Capitan shooting victim dies; police say it's homicideAffidavit: ‘Revenge’ led to fatal shooting on UNM campusSanta Fe police looking for suspect in Panera Bread robberyNMSU-UNM postpone basketball game after fatal campus shootingReward offered for information on pharmacy burglariesConservative media network behind mystery paper in New Mexico mailboxes'Outside' lays off at least two senior editors in Santa FeEspañola begins enforcing third attempt at panhandling ordinance ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat A season for many thanks or no thanks at all Ringside Seat Twitter, Tesla and one ruthless interloper Growing up Spanglish ‘Todas las cosas’ have their season Phill Casaus With pluck and energy, Santa Fe's Salvation Army marches on