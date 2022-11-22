From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Nov. 23, 1922: Eight new sets of regulations have been adopted by the Public Welfare board and four more already in effect have been revised, Dr. George S. Luckett, public health director, announced.

Nov. 23, 1972: The state's new Environmental Quality Act survived a second-round court test Wednesday when the state Court of Appeals struck down two earlier state water quality control regulations.

Popular in the Community