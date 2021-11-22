From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 23, 1921: We've got a lot to be thankful for and all grouches are barred Thanksgiving Day.
Nov. 23, 1946: New Mexico's most distinguished automobile license plate will not be reissued for 1947, Jess Mitchell, director of the state motor vehicle division, said today. The plate, which has been issued annually for the past several years, is for a Chrysler automobile owned by Fern Sawyer, of Crossroads, in Lea County. The plate: "FERN 5."
Nov. 23, 1971: Prospects the 1972 legislative session will consider major environmental bills, including controversial subdivision and strip mining controls, are greatly diminished today.
Gov. Bruce King and legislative leaders, following a closed, day long conference Monday, conceded environmental legislation stands almost no chance of introduction.
Nov. 23, 1996: Santa Fe County is taking the Santa Fe Ski Co. to court to force it receive county approval before proceeding with any expansion of the resort.
