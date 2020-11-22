From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 23, 1920: Robert Lee Anderson, who two governors intended to pardon and one forgot, will be released from the penitentiary on Thanksgiving eve by Lieutenant Governor Pankey, now acting governor because of Governor Larrazolo’s absence. The acting governor announced today that he intended to pardon the man and there’s little probability that he, too, will forget, for he has already written the pardon. He was to sign it this afternoon.
Nov. 23, 1945: Warden Howell Gage of the State Penitentiary said today that unless members of the Penitentiary Board contact him at once, he will ask that a special meeting be called to discuss prison conditions following confession by Negro Trusty Louis Young to the murder of Mrs. Eloise Kennedy.
As an aftermath of the slaying, State Police Chief Frank Young has been relieved of his duties at his own request, Gov. John J. Dempsey announced.
Nov. 23, 1970: ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov.-elect Bruce King, without being specific, said Sunday night there is room for improvement in some of the state’s agencies and departments.
He said he will make changes “in some state departments where I feel they are needed.”
The Stanley rancher and businessman said he plans to visit all state agencies and departments before his Jan. 1, 1971 inauguration.
Nov. 23, 1995: In the wake of a New Mexico Supreme Court ruling Wednesday, Los Alamos National Laboratory next week will begin carrying out its plan to lay off more than 200 workers.
The high court cleared the way for the layoffs by overturning a preliminary injunction issued Nov. 12 by a state district judge in Santa Fe.
