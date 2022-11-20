Nov. 22, 1922: With Governor Mechem as honorary chairman and Arthur Seligman an active chairman, the committee to put on the inaugural ball for Governor-elect Hinkle has been appointed.
Nov. 22, 1947: Fr. William T. Bradley, diocesan director for the Thanksgiving week food collection in Catholic parishes, said today Stateion KVSF will rebroadcast tomorrow from 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. a speech of Pope Pius XII from the Vatican.
The Pontiff is speaking in behalf of the National Catholic Welfare conference's drive beginning tomorrow to collect canned food for starving people in Europe and the Far East.
Nov. 22, 1972: The City Finance Committee unanimously endorsed a new salary program for the city's 363 employes calling for $236,558.16 in pay hikes during a meeting at City Hall Tuesday.
Base pay raises were made across the board for the city's "blue collar" workers while clerical and administrative staff base wages remained the same.
Nov. 22, 1997: It was a long shot from the start. For the last decade horse racing in New Mexico was a losing proposition. Tracks around the state steadily lost money, purses and attendance plummeted. State legislators wavered on gambling laws that track owners thought necessary to keep racing alive.
Pojoaque Pueblo knew all that, then bought a track anyway. Two seasons and millions of lost dollars later, the tribe is giving up on The Downs at Santa Fe — just when the prospect of slot machines appeared to give a glimmer of hope to the beleaguered industry.
The tribe is closing the track indefinitely after sustaining losses of $3 million over two seasons.