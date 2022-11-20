From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Nov. 22, 1922: With Governor Mechem as honorary chairman and Arthur Seligman an active chairman, the committee to put on the inaugural ball for Governor-elect Hinkle has been appointed.

Nov. 22, 1947: Fr. William T. Bradley, diocesan director for the Thanksgiving week food collection in Catholic parishes, said today Stateion KVSF will rebroadcast tomorrow from 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. a speech of Pope Pius XII from the Vatican.

