From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 22, 1921: The “flu” still hasn’t been wiped out — three years after the epidemic that swept the country.
The public health bureau’s report for last week shows one case, the first this fall, in Colfax county.
Nov. 22, 1946: John E. Miles, land commissioner and former governor, upbraided the average citizen last night for his lack of interest in politics and recommended a single term of four or six years for state elective officials.
He addressed a public affairs discussion group at Leah Harvey Junior High school called by Rupert Asplund, director of the State Taxpayers association, and Edward H. Oakley, officer of the local association.
Nov. 22, 1971: Gov. Bruce King and legislative leaders huddled today to map plans for short 1971 legislative session.
Nov. 22, 1996: Six Jemez Pueblo men were charged Thursday with illegally killing and selling the wings, tails, skins and other body parts of federally protected migratory birds, including bald and golden eagles.
