From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 22, 1920: Albuquerque, N.M., Nov. 22 — Congressman B.C. Hernandes of New Mexico today declined an invitation to attend the inauguration of General Obregon as president of Mexico. He said the opening of congress on December 6 would require his presence there.
Nov. 22, 1970: The cadence in the march toward development of a comprehensive program for treatment of drug addicts in the Santa Fe area has been sharply stepped up in a series of developments.
Nov. 22, 1995: For the third time in as many years, the troubled Institute of American Indian Arts is without a president.
Perry Horse, a former Sandia National Laboratories official who took over the fine arts school in June 1994, said Tuesday he’s calling quits.
