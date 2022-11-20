Nov. 21, 1922: The Colorado River treaty may be signed by tomorrow night, or it may be finished and adopted by the end of the week. All hope of arriving an agreement last night, as predicted likely yesterday, was shattered, it is said, after the commissioners had discussed the latest draft of the treaty to come from the hands of the special committee.
It now appears that a verbal agreement as to the division of the waters of the Colorado River into bases, upper and lower, on a fifty-fifty plan is much easier said than done — or rather "Written."
Nov. 21, 1947: Visiting Santa Fe county and other parts of northern New Mexico today to study U.S farm methods is C.W. Lynn, member of the British colonial agriculture service, London, who has spent 17 years in West Africa working among primitive farmers there.
Nov. 21, 1972: Gov. Bruce King Monday reaffirmed his support of legislation which would permit the state to takeover ownership of Santa Fe Municipal Airport.
"I will support it (the bill) diligently," King told an afternoon press conference.
The governor added that he planned to meet with Mayor Joseph Valdes and several legislative leaders to "explore the possibility" of such a bill.
Nov. 21, 1997: ALBUQUERQUE — Nadine Milford sat remarkably composed, cradling her infant granddaughter in her arms, as she watched the five o'clock news.
Gordon House, for now at least, was off the hook. The man who was convicted of vehicular homicide in the deaths of one of Milford's daughters and three granddaughters in a drunken driving accident was there on the television with his lawyers, thanking God while surrounded by family members.