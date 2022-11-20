From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Nov. 21, 1922: The Colorado River treaty may be signed by tomorrow night, or it may be finished and adopted by the end of the week. All hope of arriving an agreement last night, as predicted likely yesterday, was shattered, it is said, after the commissioners had discussed the latest draft of the treaty to come from the hands of the special committee.

It now appears that a verbal agreement as to the division of the waters of the Colorado River into bases, upper and lower, on a fifty-fifty plan is much easier said than done — or rather "Written."

Popular in the Community