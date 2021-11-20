From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 21, 1921: Nimrod Army Invades Hills; Party Sees 9 Deer, Says Woods Full of them on Opening Day of Buck and Turkey Season Adjacent to Santa Fe.
What will prove, perhaps, the most sensational story of deer hunting of the season is being told in hunting circles here today, with a close second which was narrated at a local hotel.
Nov. 21, 1946: New Mexico’s 1,300 coal miners joined those in the rest of the nation today in a walkout instigated by the announcement of John L. Lewis, United Mine Workers head, that their contract with the government had been terminated.
The walkout idled 13 small mines — 7 in the Gallup area, 4 in Colfax county, and two at Madrid. All except one at Madrid produce soft coal.
Nov. 21, 1971: Santa Fe has been clamoring for clean industry and always has felt the burden of unemployment.
There is an answer to providing both clean industry and several hundred jobs, according to the Economic Growth Organization (EGO) de Santa Fe today.
A ladies’ apparel manufacturer is willing to locate a plant in Santa Fe, but it all depends on how many people in Santa Fe are willing to work, according to EGO Director Bob Helm.
Nov. 21, 1996: A new study provides a bleak outlook on the status of women in New Mexico when compared with women in other states.
Although New Mexico leads in the percentage of women-owned businesses and access to reproductive services, the state also ranks dead last in the percentage of women living in poverty and those without health insurance.
