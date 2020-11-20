From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 21, 1920: The Knights of Columbus will give a dance on Thanksgiving eve, November 24, at the library hall. Refreshments will be served and the Baldwin orchestra will furnish the music for the dance. Tickets will cost $1.50 a couple.
Nov. 21, 1945: Thirty-three exhibits, including hair, nail scrapings and articles of clothing, collected at the home of Mrs. Eloise Kennedy who was murdered Monday afternoon in her home, 211 Bowers Street, have been forwarded by air-express to the FBI in Washington for laboratory examination, Assistant State Police Chief A.B. Martinez said today.
Nov. 21, 1995: The Public Service Company of New Mexico may take the controversial Ojo Line Extension case all the way to the New Mexico Supreme Court.
On Monday, the three-member New Mexico Public Utility Commission unanimously rejected PNM’s bid for permission to build the 50-mile power line through the Jemez Mountains.
