Nov. 20, 1922: The Colorado river treaty of seven states — the “Treaty of Bishop’s Lodge,” as it may be called — will probably be finished by tonight and signed tomorrow.
This is the prediction of close observers who are enjoying the air and food at Bishop’s Lodge and watchfully waiting for the announcement of the big impending event.
Nov. 20, 1947: LONDON, Nov. 20 — Princess Elizabeth and her prince were married today in Westminster Abbey, rode back to Buckingham palace through streets jammed with more than a million cheering Britons and departed tonight for their honeymoon in southern England.
Before only 3,000 kings, queens and commoners but with the world listening in, the heiress to the throne moved regally down the nave of the ancient cathedral on the arm of King George VI and became the bride of Lt. Philip Mountbatten, newly knighted and proclaimed Duke of Edinburgh in a ceremony completed by the Archbishop of Canterbury at 11:45 a.m.
Nov. 20, 1972: WASHINGTON (UPI) — The Supreme Court today directed a lower court to determine whether New Mexico environmentalists challenging a $3.8 million segment of Elk Mountain Road in the Santa Fe National Forest have a live issue to litigate.
The court accepted review of the case last May 22 and was prepared to hear arguments during the current term. Meantime the government’s council on environmental quality issued guide lines to all federal agencies.
Nov. 20, 1997: Newly confirmed Bureau of Indian Affairs head Kevin Gover urged Indian leaders Wednesday to battle alcoholism on Indian lands. His message was made more personal because he is a recovering alcoholic.
“What I’m going to ask you to do is join me in a crusade to end alcohol and drug abuse,” Gover told an overflowing audience at the 54th annual National Congress of American Indians, held this year at Sweeney Convention Center.