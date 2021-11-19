From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 20, 1946: Public Service Commissioner Robert Valdez was arrested by city police at his office in the state capitol shortly before noon today on a warrant charging fighting, indecent and insulting conduct in a public place.
The warrant was sworn by Will Harrison, reporter for the Santa Fe New Mexican, shortly after the two had engaged in blows before a crowd of statehouse employes on the capitol grounds.
Nov. 20, 1996: Expect to see evolution back on the state school board agenda early next year, possibly alongside various other theories on how the Earth and its inhabitants came to be.
The board, which voted to delete language on evolution from one set of education standards in August, probably will consider evolution in another section of state guidelines on what students should learn in school.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.