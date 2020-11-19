From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 20, 1920: Hear William Rainey Bennett Tonight at Museum Auditorium — A Rare Opportunity.
Nov. 20, 1945: State Game Warden Elliott Barker called attention today to the fact that the state’s big game hunting season closes tomorrow at sunset.
The hunting season on deer, turkeys and squirrel will close tomorrow, but the bear season will continue until Dec. 10.
Nov. 20, 1970: The proposed road to connect El Porvenir and Terrero in San Miguel County, which would cross the summit of Elk Mountain, last night was sharply attacked as a threat to the Pecos Wilderness and warmly praised as an economic boon to a depressed era.
Nov. 20, 1995: Clinton Hanks, the man tackled by Zia Diner patrons after he allegedly tried to rob the restaurant last month, killed himself at the Santa Fe County jail Sunday afternoon.
Hanks, 38, used a bed sheet to hang himself from a barred window in his maximum security cell, county spokesman Juan Ríos confirmed Sunday.
Accused of threatening a Zia Diner hostess and two customers with a loaded automatic rifle, Hanks was in jail awaiting a Dec. 1 court arraignment on robbery and aggravated assault charges.
