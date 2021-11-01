From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 2, 1921: The New Mexico national guard made good at the Fort Bliss encampment, stated Attorney General Harry Bowman, who attended as judge advocate general and drilled as regularly as the rawest recruit in the ranks — and, incidentally, lost seven pounds in weight.
Nov. 2, 1946: Just getting under the wire, the first convoy of housing units from Fort Sumner was expected today at the Theo Roybal site, west of town, chosen for Santa Fe’s veterans housing project of 51 units.
From Washington came an Associated Press report that the federal public housing authority can’t move any more surplus housing to fill the needs of colleges and communities, its $450 million moving expense account having been exhausted.
Nov. 2, 1971: Two crucial questions in plans for a new hospital — its cost and how it would be financed — remain to be answered.
To get the answers, the St. Vincent Hospital board of trustees has sought out an architectural firm from San Francisco; medical planning consultants from Malibu, California; and financial firms from Chicago and Denver.
Nov. 2, 1996: New Mexico’s record of voting for the winner in every presidential election since statehood — except for the close 1976 contest won by Jimmy Carter over Gerald Ford — has been well publicized.
But New Mexico’s role as a bellwether in 21 elections since 1912 goes beyond simply picking winners. We not only choose the winning candidate — we usually do it by a margin that is remarkably similar to national voting trends.
