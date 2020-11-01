From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 2, 1920: Election Returns Thrown on Screen at New Mexican Office Tonight – Hot off the Wires: We Furnish Them FIRST.
Nov. 2, 1945: Archbishop Edwin V. Byrne today announced he had invited the Discalced Carmelite nuns to make a foundation in Santa Fe. Five of the order will open their first monastery in New Mexico at 223 Cathedral Place. The apartment there is being remodeled into Pueblo style for them.
The new group raises the number of orders of nuns in Santa Fe to eight.
The Discalced are so named because they wear sandals — (dis) without and (calceus) shoes.
Nov. 2, 1970: Nearly 25,000 voters in Santa Fe County are eligible to vote in tomorrow’s general election at the culmination of what veteran observers regard as one of the quietest local campaigns in memory.
But while the election drive may have lacked spectacular fireworks, there has been no feeling that there is apathy on part of the voters.
Nov. 2, 1995: The New Mexico Game and Fish Department has decided to oppose the federal government’s plan to return the Mexican wolf to the Southwest.
In a four-page letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, department director Jerry Maracchini said “biological and social criteria” led him to oppose the plan to release wolves into the White Sands Missile Range of southern New Mexico and the Blue Range of southeastern Arizona later this decade.
Ranchers eliminated the predator early this century and fear its return would mean loss of livestock. However, environmentalists and others see the wolf’s return as a way to restore the ecosystem.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.