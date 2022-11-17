Nov. 19, 1947: The board of the state department of public welfare will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Socorro to consider the extension of public assistance to Indians, Murray Hintz, department director, said today.
The meeting was set for Socorro, Hintz said, to enable the board members to inspect an enlargement program of the state tuberculosis sanatorium.
Nov. 19, 1972: A swift-moving snowstorm, the second of the season, dumped more than six inches of heavy moist snow in Santa Fe and most of Northern New Mexico late Friday night, making driving hazardous on most highways in the area Saturday.
The road to the Santa Fe Ski Basin was not opened until 10 a.m. Saturday and many early skiers were caught in a traffic jam before the road could be cleared. The basin reportedly received 20 inches of snow late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Nov. 19, 1997: Saying it's too soon to get rid of a company that has been in place only 10 weeks, the five members of the Santa Fe school board voted to keep Marriott Corp. as the district's food service provider.
"I don't think that terminating a contract in the middle of the school year is in the best interests of the kids, in the best interests of the food program," said board member Jarratt Applewhite. "I think it could throw things into turmoil."