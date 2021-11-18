From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 19, 1921: 2 Children Killed By A Bear, Report
Pojoaque Youngsters Slain and Partly Devoured, Startling Unconfirmed Story
Nov 19, 1946: John Bliss, engineer for the interstate streams commission, today was appointed state engineer succeeding Thomas M. McClure who died recently.
Bliss has been with the engineer’s office for 20 years and had served as assistant state engineer before taking the position as engineer to the interstate streams commission.
Nov. 19, 1971: LOS ALAMOS — Governor Bruce King now has the final draft of a proposal for a new road between Los Alamos, Santa Fe and Cochiti Lake.
He received the draft at a meeting with Mayor George Gonzales of Santa Fe, County Council Chairman Otis Farmer of Los Alamos and Don Harper of the Ad Hoc Study Committee.
Nov. 19, 1996: On page 27 of the 1985 Santa Fe High School yearbook is a picture of the Bryan Patterson his friends and family know. …
Now close the book. Fast forward 11 years. Open the book again.
His father flips through sympathy cards, his mother strokes his cheek.
And Patterson lies in a hospital bed fighting for his life.
Patterson, 29, has been in a coma at University Hospital in Albuquerque since he was attacked and beaten in a downtown alley by what witnesses described as 15 “black-jacketed skinheads” on Halloween night.
