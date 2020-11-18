From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 19, 1920: Former Governor W.E. Lindsey, of Portales, republican candidate for district attorney in the Fifth judicial district, was defeated by his democratic opponent.
Nov. 19, 1945: The Cheyenne Mountain Dancers gave Santa Fe one of the best entertainments in years Saturday night at Seth Hall.
The high school group from Colorado Springs had everything: youth, of course, grace when it was called for and verve and yippee when it added to the show.
Nov. 19, 1970: SANTA FE — The Mora Board of Education, faced with a comprehensive report on the dismal condition of the school system, decided Wednesday the way to improve is to change the administration.
State education officials guided the Mora board members into making their own decision on the matter, then recommended that both Mora Supt. Flavio Vigil and Director of Instruction Ofene Garcia be replaced immediately.
Nov. 19, 1995: ZUNI PUEBLO — Twenty-five years ago, the U.S. government imposed a European-style constitutional government on the Zuni people in exchange for continued federal dollars.
That act is the heart of a battle being waged today over whether the tribe’s religious elders have the right to ban non-Indians from viewing next month’s sacred Sha’lak’o ceremony, a colorful and dramatic ritual that brings in the new year.
The Zuni Tribal Council, at the direction of the religious leaders, has barred all non-Indians from religious ceremonies — including Sha’lak’o, Summer Solstice, Mudhead tributes and winter Nigh Dances — for a trial period of one year.
