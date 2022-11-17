Nov. 18, 1922: Without any previous warning, according to eye-witnesses, and without giving the assailed any chance to defend himself, Ed Otero, Republican boss, made a vicious assault this morning shortly before noon in the Capital City bank lobby on former Governor Miguel A. Otero. He hit the ex-governor once under the eye, apparently with his bare fist, making an ugly cut and bruise and again in the mouth, loosening a couple of teeth. Gov. Otero has been more or less of an invalid for the past two years and is about twenty years the senior of Ed Otero.
Nov. 18, 1947: State officials today began having ringing noises in the ears — bell trouble.
It all involves the bell of the USS New Mexico, proud old battleship now decommissioned and headed for an ignominious fate in the scrap yard.
Abandoning any hope of bringing the ship to New Mexico as a shrine, various organizations are now seeking to have the ship's bell brought to the state as a monument or something.
Nov. 18, 1997: Last July, the world's largest food service corporation took over the day-to-day management of Santa Fe Public Schools' student nutrition program, feeding an estimated 7,000 meals each day to local students.
Along with the change in management, Bethesda, Md.-based Marriott Corp. brought fruit-and-salad bars and more entrées at all schools plus an ambitious à la carte menu at the city's two high schools.
But Marriott has also brought a bit of criticism. They've asked the district's longtime school cooks to open ore cans and, in some cases, to stop baking bread daily or making traditional New Mexican foods they'd been accustomed to preparing.