From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Nov. 18, 1922: Without any previous warning, according to eye-witnesses, and without giving the assailed any chance to defend himself, Ed Otero, Republican boss, made a vicious assault this morning shortly before noon in the Capital City bank lobby on former Governor Miguel A. Otero. He hit the ex-governor once under the eye, apparently with his bare fist, making an ugly cut and bruise and again in the mouth, loosening a couple of teeth. Gov. Otero has been more or less of an invalid for the past two years and is about twenty years the senior of Ed Otero.

Nov. 18, 1947: State officials today began having ringing noises in the ears — bell trouble.

Popular in the Community