From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 18, 1921: We admire the enterprise, the efficiency, the promptness of the El Paso citizens who are pushing the movement to get a national park created adjacent to that city, with the co-operation of boosters of several southern New Mexico towns.
On the theory that everybody can have a park at his door. It is perfectly all right to have one in southeastern New Mexico, nor would we think of criticizing the live business men who believe the way to get a thing is to get it. The example of the southeasterners is one worthy of emulation.
Nov. 18, 1946: During the 1947 adventure season for senior scouts of the Northern New Mexico council will be the boy scout archaeological expedition to be sponsored by the Museum of New Mexico and the School of American Research, Lyndon P. Grant, scout executive, announced today.
Nov. 18, 1971: To get anywhere in Santa Fe proper, a person either has to walk, hitch-hike, ride a bicycle, ride a taxi or own a vehicle.
Nov. 18, 1996: The massive weekend snowstorm might allow the Santa Fe Ski Area to open before Thanksgiving — its first early opening in at least a decade, ski area general manager Benny Abruzzo said Sunday.
