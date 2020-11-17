From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 18, 1920: The founding of irrigation in the western states will be commemorated in New Mexico. Gov. Larrazolo yesterday afternoon appointed a commission for that purpose at the suggestion of the commemoration commission of Utah. He was advised that other western states were expected to follow suit.
Nov. 18, 1970: The Santa Fe Board of Education accepted a proposal to construct a “flexible” style elementary school in south Santa Fe during its regular monthly meeting, Tuesday night.
Board members had previously expressed interest in an open school concept. After encountering opposition, however, they chose the flexible approach as an alternative and possible transition between the traditional and open school concepts.
Nov. 18, 1995: The opening of a new Santa Fe museum dedicated to the works of Georgia O’Keeffe will represent a dream come true for Anne Windfohr Marion, the benefactor whose family foundation is financing the museum’s start-up.
“This has been a dream of my wife’s for a long, long time,” said John Marion, Anne Marion’s husband, in a telephone interview Friday from the couple’s Four Sixes ranch northwest of Fort Worth, Texas. The couple lives part time in Santa Fe.
