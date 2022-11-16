From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Nov. 17, 1922: Power may soon be transmitted by radio. If they could transmit water that way, it might help the city’s supply.

Nov. 17, 1947: As plans are being made here for the burial of four more men who lost their lives during World War II, Manuel Armijo, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post, made an appeal today to Santa Feans to help provide flowers for the services and at the time to try to attend some of the funerals.

