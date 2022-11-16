Nov. 17, 1922: Power may soon be transmitted by radio. If they could transmit water that way, it might help the city’s supply.
Nov. 17, 1947: As plans are being made here for the burial of four more men who lost their lives during World War II, Manuel Armijo, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post, made an appeal today to Santa Feans to help provide flowers for the services and at the time to try to attend some of the funerals.
“Many of these men whose bodies are being brought from foreign soil for burial in the national cemetery here are not Santa Feans but come from other parts of the state and from Colorado and Arizona,” Armio said. “Consequently there have been only a few persons at the services honoring men who made the supreme sacrifice.”
Nov. 17, 1972: SANTA FE — U.S. Sen. Clinton P. Anderson, leaving office January 3, says he will remain active in the Democratic Party after his retirement.
Sen. Anderson, 77, says he will counsel with Gov. Bruce King on how the New Mexico Democratic Party can be strengthened. He says he has contributed money to the Democratic Party [for] many years. He will continue to do so.
Nov. 17, 1997: It’s cold outside, and children in snow boots circle a sheet cake with 24 pink, yellow and light-blue candles shoved on top.
They are playing a game at the Riva Yares Gallery, 123 Grant St., on Sunday and a dozen small hands shoot in the air.
One hundred and 10 is right.
The O’Keeffe Museum held a birthday for Georgia O’Keeffe, the revered New Mexico artist, who was born 110 years ago Saturday.