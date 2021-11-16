From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 17, 1921: There is only one place for a famous National Park in New Mexico, and that is in the cliff-dwellers’ country.
Nov. 17, 1971: An early morning storm left two to seven inches of soggy snow on Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico today, slicking streets and creating hazardous driving conditions throughout the area.
Snow depths ranged from two inches at Santa Fe to seven inches over the high northern mountains.
Nov. 17, 1996: Gov. Gary Johnson has seized on a recently published Forbes magazine article as the latest evidence to back his contention that New Mexico is a high-tax state that is bad for business.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.