From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 17, 1920: Isaac Baer of Denver, retired stockman, died yesterday afternoon at St. Joseph’s hospital at Albuquerque from brain concussion and internal injuries as a result of the collision of his motor car with Santa Fe train No. 7 at the Domingo crossing Tuesday morning, when Mrs. Baer was killed outright and her daughter, Mrs. J.S. Mayer, and chauffeur, George Bauer, were seriously injured.
Nov. 17, 1945: The Association of Los Alamos Scientists will hold a public meeting, the first of its kind, Nov. 26 at the Laboratory of Anthropology, Willard Hougland, assistant director of the Lab, said today.
Nov. 17, 1970: Gov. David F. Cargo and Gov.-elect Bruce King conferred in Cargo’s office Monday following King’s appearance at the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) hearing where the governor’s budget was reviewed.
Nov. 17, 1995: Finally tour guides will have an easy answer to the never-ending tourist query, “Where are the O’Keeffes?”
Early next year, guides will be able to point northwest of the Plaza toward Johnson Street and say, “they’re thataway — in the Georgia O’Keeffe museums.”
Museum of New Mexico Director Tom Livesay Thursday confirmed that through a precedent-setting public-private partnership, New Mexicans and visitors soon will be able to view perhaps the world’s largest single collection of paintings by the state’s most famous artist.
