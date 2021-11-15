From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 16, 1921: The number of sheep in America has decreased from 52,600,000 head in 1910 to less than 35,000,000 in 1920, according to statements made before the United States Finance Committee at Triff Hearings by representatives of the National Sheep and Wool Bureau of America.
Nov. 16, 1946: In the largest major transfer preparatory to the deactivation of Bruns General hospital, about 185 patients left late yesterday afternoon in an 11-car train for Moore General hospital, Swannanoa, N.C.
From 200 to 225 patients remain to be transferred with two more trains scheduled, one for El Paso and one for Fitzsimons hospital in Denver. Col., John R. Hall, commanding officer, said
Nov. 17, 1971: The Santa Fe Trail observes its 150th bithday today.
Nov. 16, 1996: In the face of mountain criticism about the way city police dispatchers handled 911 calls the night teacher Noah Rodriguez was killed, the city has reorganized the dispatch operation.
Acting City Manager Frank DiLuzio announced Friday that he has transferred management of the city’s emergency dispatch service away from the city’s Management Information Systems Division.
