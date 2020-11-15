From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 16, 1920: The diphtheria situation in New Mexico is serious. The health department’s summary for last week shows twenty-one cases scattered over half of the state. The number, perhaps, is not alarming for a state of the size of New Mexico, but the spread of the disease, shown by the summary, isn’t reassuring.
Nov. 16, 1945: DACHAU, Germany, Nov. 16 — Col. David Chavez Jr. former prosecution attorney and Judge of the First Judicial District in New Mexico, was one of the prominent figures in the opening day of the trial of 40 Germans charged with killing and mistreating prisoners at infamous Dachau concentration camp.
Colonel Chavez drew protest from the defense because of his graphic description of conditions in the camp when American troops liberated the area last April.
Nov. 16, 1970: ESPANOLA — M.A. Lopez, principal of John F. Kennedy Junior High School, Firday said “everything is back to normal.”
Lopez, referring to the Nov. 5 incident, in which about 20 Indian students participated in a walk-out, said he has received several apologies.
Nov. 16, 1995: The organization that sponsors the annual Indian Market in Santa Fe will inaugurate a second arts market during Memorial Day weekend 1996.
The spring market, still unnamed, will be held May 25-26 at Santa Fe Community College, said Paul Gonzales, executive director of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts.
