Nov. 15, 1922: The Colorado River treaty — the “Treaty of Bishop’s Lodge,” will be agreed upon some time today, or the task abandoned.
This is the impression gained at the Lodge this morning.
There was an air of relief around the conference this morning: prominent men who looked preoccupied and depressed at their meals for the past few days were smiling; fountain pens were pulled out of pockets after breakfast and telegraph blanks were apparently in demand; there was a suggestion of “wiring the folks back home.”
Nov. 15, 1947: The primary election coming up less than eight months hence is beginning to attract the attention of people here and there who have whipped themselves up to the point of baring their throats for the sacrificial scalpel of public service.
There is talk around of prospective candidates for the state and national offices but the big question of this period concerns the possibility of Governor Mabry having serious opposition for a second term.
Nov. 15, 1972: TAOS — The Frank Shorter controversy here may be far from over.
Shorter’s parents said Tuesday they may cancel a previously announced open house for the 1972 Olympic Decathlon Gold Medal winner, scheduled to visit Taos this weekend, because said Mrs. Katherine Shorter, “of lack of positive reaction from the community to Frank’s visit.”
In September, plans for a public celebration for Shorter here were canceled after a news article appeared in which the athlete’s father, Dr. Samuel Shorter, a Ranchos de Taos physician, told of guarding his son with a gun as Frank ran along roads here.
Nov. 15, 1997: Speaking on a nationally syndicated radio show Friday, New York City radio personality Don Imus and his brother, Santa Fe businessman Fred Imus, characterized some Northern New Mexicans as “Mexicans” who get pregnant young and would rather drink beer than read books.
Some listeners who heard the comments over an Albuquerque radio station said they found them offensive and bad for the state.