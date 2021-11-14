From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 15, 1921: News of your state capital comes first and fullest in The New Mexican. Why wait for others?
Nov. 15, 1946: A delegation of citizens is expected to appear at tonight's city council meeting to protest against the removal of some old Lombardy poplars bordering the sidewalk on the east side of College Street between Santa Fe Avenue and Buena Vista Street, Mayor Lujan said today.
Nov. 15, 1971: Southwestern Regional Forester Wm. D. Hurst announced today that National Forests in New Mexico would soon be ready for the annual rush of Christmas tree cutters.
Every year, thousands of New Mexicans trek to the National Forests to select their own tree and enjoy a family outing. To accommodate this use the District Forest Rangers select cutting areas where trees need thinning.
Nov. 15, 1996: State Senate President Pro Tem Manny Aragon is proposing a special session of the Legislature to address Indian gambling and the financing of two new prisons.
Aragon, D-Albuquerque, said Thursday that he discussed the special session idea with Gov. Gary Johnson's staff this week. "They might do it," he said.
