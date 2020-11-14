From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 15, 1920: M.C. Mechem, governor-elect is coming to Santa Fe some time before his accession, January 1, when he will become governor, for an informal conference with Governor Larrazolo, at the retiring governor’s invitation.
Nov. 15, 1945: Before cheering tax reduction too loudly, it would be a good idea to see how far the federal government goes toward trimming expenditures. So far most of the plans that have emanated from Washington have proposed more bureaus and more public spending rather than less. If no effort is to be made to cut down on outgo, tax reduction should be dropped at once.
Nov. 15, 1970: Plans for construction of a new 200-room motor hotel just north of Santa Fe at a cost of $3.5 million was announced Saturday — the third major motor hotel project announced for Santa Fe in recent weeks.
Castillo Corporation, through its president, Houston Firth, announced plans to build a new 200-room Sheraton Inn on the west side of the Taos Highway just north of the Santa Fe city limits.
Nov. 15, 1995: Santa Fe’s proposed home rule charter died without even a whimper on Tuesday as a featherweight turnout of city voters beat it down better than 3-1.
The charter, which was criticized by some for going too far to change city government and by others for not going far enough, failed to carry even a single precinct.
