Nov. 14, 1922: The Colorado River Treaty Is Expected to Be Signed This Week. It Will Be a Red Letter Day for the West.
Nov. 14, 1947: Valley Ranch, Pecos, one of the larger dude ranches in northern New Mexico, has been sold by Tom K. Broome, Carl Gilbert and William Gilbert to the Cistercian Order of Strict Observance, Valley Falls, R.I. The Cistercians are commonly but incorrectly known as Trappists.
Announcement of the sale was made today by Msgr. C.C. Schoeppner, chancellor for the archdiocese of Santa Fe, who acted as intermediary in the negotiations between the Santa Fe proprietors and Abbot Edmund of the Valley Falls monastery.
Nov. 14, 1972: The New Mexico State Penitentiary trustee who walked away from a work detail in Alcadle Saturday, turned himself in to prison officials Monday afternoon, after remaining at large nearly two days.
Joe Del Mosley, 26, who had been serving a 2 to 10-year sentence for attempted armed robbery, and Donald Ray Morris, 29, who was serving a 2 to 10-year term for forgery, walked away from El Mirador Boy's Home in Alcalde Saturday, where they were working.
Nov. 14, 1997: Some residents of a Jemez Mountain subdivision say that U.S. Bill Redmond is placing his own property-rights agenda ahead of constituent desires for the government purchase of the pristine Valles Caldera.
"It is one thing to have your own agenda, but it is another to drag us into it. This is a slap in the face," said Bob Sebring, a resident of the Sierra Los Pinos subdivision and a scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Sebring is one of 15 residents of the development of several dozen homes 23 miles southwest of Los Alamos who has issued public statements criticizing Redmond.
At issue is a comment Redmond made during a town meeting in Los Alamos, during which he supposedly said residents of the subdivision oppose the purchase for public lands of 95,000 acres of the Valles Caldera because there is already too much tourism in the area.