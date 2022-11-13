From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Nov. 14, 1922: The Colorado River Treaty Is Expected to Be Signed This Week. It Will Be a Red Letter Day for the West.

Nov. 14, 1947: Valley Ranch, Pecos, one of the larger dude ranches in northern New Mexico, has been sold by Tom K. Broome, Carl Gilbert and William Gilbert to the Cistercian Order of Strict Observance, Valley Falls, R.I. The Cistercians are commonly but incorrectly known as Trappists.

Popular in the Community