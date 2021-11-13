From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 14, 1921: A committee to investigate the state hospital for the insane at East Las Vegas was appointed by Governor Mechem this afternoon.
Nov. 14, 1946: Miss Virginia Ortiz is scheduled to leave tomorrow, via plane, for Lima, Peru, where she has accepted a position as nutritionist with the Inter-American Educational foundation. Miss Ortiz was previously stationed in Lima, but returned home last month upon the death of her aunt, Dona Manuelita Ortiz de Sena.
Nov. 14, 1971: State legislators generally agree with Gov. Bruce King that the 1972 legislature should be devoted to fiscal matters and major and vital non-fiscal legislation from interim committees.
Nov. 14, 1996: Many of New Mexico’s working poor will lose access to state-subsidized child care as officials struggle to cover those costs for welfare recipients who must now go to work.
Children, Youth and Families Secretary Heather Wilson said she plans to reduce by 1,300 the number of state-paid child care spaces available to low-income families.
