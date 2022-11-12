Nov. 13, 1922: The present and future value of the Colorado River, and the far-reaching results of the work of the Colorado River Commission in case an acceptable treaty is drawn concerning the right to the Colorado waters, may be partly understood in the light of these considerations:
In the Colorado River Basin in this country now live six million people; there are one and a third million dwellings; in these homes reside one and a half million families.
The area of the basin states — “the seven sister states” — is almost 800,000 square miles.
Nov. 13, 1947: Methods of lengthening the tourist season to protect the investments of all Santa Fe businessmen continue to receive prime attention as merchants discuss problems of the city at the Chamber of Commerce clinics now in progress.
Nov. 13, 1972: Santa Fe County District Attorney-elect Joe C. Castellano said today he is researching cases he will present to the January Grand Jury and announced the appointment of a chief district investigator and top assistant.
Nov. 13, 1997: Charlie Velarde has seen volunteer firefighters come and go. Lately, he’s seen more go than come.
During his eight years as volunteer fire chief and 14 years as volunteer firefighter for La Cienega, Velarde said, the numbers have been dropping.