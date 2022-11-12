From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Nov. 13, 1922: The present and future value of the Colorado River, and the far-reaching results of the work of the Colorado River Commission in case an acceptable treaty is drawn concerning the right to the Colorado waters, may be partly understood in the light of these considerations:

In the Colorado River Basin in this country now live six million people; there are one and a third million dwellings; in these homes reside one and a half million families.

