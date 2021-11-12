From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 13, 1946: Santa Fe school teachers mailed today 12 large packages of clothing to Hungary for victims of that war-torn country. The teachers previously had mailed 12 packages of food to Hungary.
Each of the packages weight 42 pounds and postage came to more than $100. The teachers raised funds fr the gifts voluntarily, with some assistance from school students.
Nov. 13, 1996: The state Highway and Transportation Department on Tuesday received preliminary approval to issue $100 million in bonds for road improvements, despite criticism from legislators concerned about the rising level of state indebtedness.
Most of the money would be used to finish widening U.S. 285 from Clines Corners to the Waste Isolation Pilot Project near Carlsbad from two lanes to four lanes.
