From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 13, 1920: The defeat of the $2,000,000 bond issue was made practically certain today by official returns from fifteen of the twenty-nine counties, which gave a majority of 4,897 against the proposal.
At first it was thought that the proposal might have carried.
Nov. 13, 1945: The purple dye which the state now contends should be put into tax-refundable aviation gasoline has colored not only the gas but also the issue.
The important point, of which the purple dye controversy is only a minor outgrowth, is how the state can best expedite the development of aviation.
Nov. 13, 1970: Are you a scotch drinker? If you are, statistically at least, you’re something of an oddity in New Mexico.
New Mexicans are, for the most part, straight bourbon drinkers, according to statistics recently released by the Distilled Spirits Institute, Inc., and the figures show they drink quite a bit of it.
Nov. 13, 1995: Roland Valdez will be delivering mail today at Los Alamos National Laboratory, thankful he still has a job to support his wife and seven children.
Valdez and about 250 LANL employees would have been laid off today if it weren’t for First District Judge Jim Hall’s decision Sunday that workers should remain on the job until their case against the lab goes to trial, which the judge said probably would be in February or March.
