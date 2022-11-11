Nov. 12, 1947: GALLUP, Nov. 12 (AP) — At least five airlines grounded their huge DC-6 planes today, pending an inquiry into the case of a fire which forced an American Airlines ship to make an emergency landing. The Douglas Aircraft Corp., which builds the four-engined planes, also urged that all other users of them do likewise until cause of fires "have been established and eradicated."
Twenty-five passengers and crew personnel emerged unscathed yesterday after the American Airlines' DC-6 came in for a spectacular emergency landing at Gallup airport with flames spouting from beneath its fuselage.
Nov. 12, 1972: Contrary to what many people seem to believe, none of the existing state-sponsored social service programs are in jeopardy because of President Nixon's recent vetos.
Nov. 12, 1997: A public safety aide from the Santa Fe Police Department showed up Tuesday at New Life Family Fellowship for a funeral and escorted about a dozen vehicles from the Pacheco Street chapel to Memorial Gardens out on Rodeo Road.
All in a day's work for the Santa Fe Police Department?
Not according to local funeral directors, who say obtaining a police escort these days is the exception, not the rule. And with more traffic than ever on the roads, accidents are much more likely than in the past.