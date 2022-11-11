From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Nov. 12, 1947: GALLUP, Nov. 12 (AP) — At least five airlines grounded their huge DC-6 planes today, pending an inquiry into the case of a fire which forced an American Airlines ship to make an emergency landing. The Douglas Aircraft Corp., which builds the four-engined planes, also urged that all other users of them do likewise until cause of fires "have been established and eradicated."

Twenty-five passengers and crew personnel emerged unscathed yesterday after the American Airlines' DC-6 came in for a spectacular emergency landing at Gallup airport with flames spouting from beneath its fuselage.

