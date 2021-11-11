From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 12, 1921: The Rev. Buren Sparks, pastor of the First Baptist church of Santa Fe, back from the state convention at Albuquerque which closed yesterday was elected president of the state Baptist organization for the third consecutive time.
He reports a most inspiring convention, 350 delegates representing 65 churches, and a state membership of 9,000 making it the largest Protestant denomination in the state.
Nov. 12, 1946: Failure of the heating plant has caused the temporary closing of the Palace of the Governors and the Art Museum, Albert Ely, business manager, announced today.
Nov. 12, 1971: A group of Navajo Indians expressed deep reverence for their land Thursday hearing testimony at a hearing in Santa Fe on the proposed routing of a 345,000-volt power transmission line across western New Mexico.
The hearing, conducted by the New Mexico Public Service Commission, concerns an application by Tucson Gas & Electric Co. for approval to build a power line from the San Juan power plant in northwest New Mexico, down through the New Mexico counties of San Juan, McKinley, Valencia and Catron.
Nov. 12, 1996: In a major victory for environmentalists, a federal agency has agreed to study how cattle grazing along New Mexico streams may be harming several endangered species of birds and fish.
The agreement, signed late last week by Santa Fe federal Judge James Parker, raises the possibility that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management will curtail cattle grazing along the 600 miles of riverside zones under its jurisdiction.
That represents about 10 percent of the total streamside lands in the state.
