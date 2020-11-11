From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 12, 1920: Did M.A. Van Houten, rancher, of Mora county, who was reported to have committed suicide, kill himself while in a somnambulistic state?
The truth probably will never be known. Mr. Van Houten, the only one who could give the answer, is dead, but circumstantial evidence points strongly to the theory that he was still asleep when he fired the shot that ended his life. His friends, who have known him for years, readily accept this as the most probably explanation of his death and, according to medical men, it is entirely within the bounds of plausibility.
Nov. 12, 1970: WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Peter MacDonald, who dropped out of school at age 12 to become a medicine man and then returned and was graduated from the University of Oklahoma became the elective leader today of the Navajos.
He swept past two-term Tribal Chairman Raymond Nakai who had hoped to become the first three-term chairman of the largest U.S. Indian nation.
Nov. 12, 1995: The fate of about 200 laid-off Los Alamos National Laboratory employees lies in the hands of state District Judge Jim Hall, who is scheduled to announce today whether they should keep their jobs and return to work Monday.
