From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Nov. 11, 1922: Fragrant Wilderness Of Flowers Blossoms Again On Lonely Grave Of The Unknown American Soldier

Nov. 11, 1947: Congresswoman Georgia Lusk, as principal speaker at the Armistice day exercises in the Plaza this morning, called for universal military training as “insurance against, and not preparation for war.” Terming the atomic bomb “our best insurance” for peace at present, Mrs. Lusk quoted experts as saying four or five years is the longest time we can hope to possess the secret and added:

