Nov. 11, 1922: Fragrant Wilderness Of Flowers Blossoms Again On Lonely Grave Of The Unknown American Soldier
Nov. 11, 1947: Congresswoman Georgia Lusk, as principal speaker at the Armistice day exercises in the Plaza this morning, called for universal military training as “insurance against, and not preparation for war.” Terming the atomic bomb “our best insurance” for peace at present, Mrs. Lusk quoted experts as saying four or five years is the longest time we can hope to possess the secret and added:
“And when another nation does have it, what then? Particularly I ask what then if the nation obtaining it should be bent upon conquest and destruction? What nation is the most probable target? You know and I know the most probable target is the United States.”
Nov. 11, 1997: Don’t expect Gov. Gary Johnson’s proposed voucher plan for low-income students to foot their tuition bills at Santa Fe Preparatory School, Rio Grande School or the planned New Mexico Academy for Math and Sciences. The money each child would receive covers only a fraction of the tuition at such schools, the plan’s author said Monday.
New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Director Heather Wilson, who penned Johnson’s ambitious “For the Children’s Sake” plan, told a group of lobbyists at the Roundhouse that families instead should look at the money as assistance toward tuition at such schools — or as a chance to send their children to more affordable parochial schools.