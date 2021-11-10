From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 11, 1921: In the court room sat Judge Garcia, ready to try the case. Before him stood Ricardo Alarid conversing rather excitedly with Dr. D.B. Wilson, the city health officer. Near Ricardo Alarid stood his son, Pete Alarid, one arm in a sling. "That pink-eyed dog bit me in the plaza when I was trying to keep my white dog from strangling it," Pete explained. "My hand hurts like the mischief."
Nov. 11, 1946: Between 20,000 and 25,000 bricks are being manufactured daily at the state penitentiary, Warden Howell Gage said today, and are being shipped to New Mexico cities other than Santa Fe.
Santa Fe building inspector Mel Hagman last September banned pen brick and tile from use in construction in the city due to an excessive content of calcium oxide which caused the material to deteriorate.
Nov. 11, 1971: LAS VEGAS — Sunday sales of liquor in the city of Las Vegas will be legal in the opinion of District Attorney Donaldo A. "Tiny" Martinez despite a majority vote Nov. 2 against Sunday sales.
Martinez said the vote count in the city and in the county must be lumped together, and that each cannot be considered a separate voting district.
Nov. 11, 1996: TAOS — John Ramming, an aide to two New Mexico governors and well-known Taos Ski Valley administrator, was killed Sunday morning when a pickup hit his Ford Bronco on a highway several miles from his home.
