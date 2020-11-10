From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 11, 1920: Best Way to Observe Armistice Day — Resolve to be a Good American on All Days.
Nov. 11, 1970: SANTA FE — Leading Republicans apparently are not taking to Gov. David F. Cargo’s proposal that they all meet with him Thursday to being rebuilding the party.
The governor’s office said Tuesday about 25 Republicans are expected to attend what Cargo hopes will be the first in a series of sessions.
Nov. 11, 1995: Henry J. Arrey lived a long way from Santa Fe, but his final wish was carried out by his family last Monday when he was buried with military honors in the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
… Arrey was one of 1,152 veterans or family members who were buried in Santa Fe National Cemetery in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, said Gloria Gamez, director of the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
