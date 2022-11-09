Nov. 10, 1922: New Secretary of State First Woman State Officer In New Mexico History
Nov. 10, 1947: Luther H. Dietrich who is alleged to have slugged Herbert M. Harraway of Los Alamos in a case of mistaken identity in the Union bus depot Saturday night, was fined $25 and assessed $4.75 costs by Justice of Peace A.E.P. Robinson.
Dietrich's explanation, according to city police, was that he mistook Harraway for a fellow with whom he had "a misunderstanding" in Espanola. Harraway was treated at St. Vincent Hospital.
Nov. 10, 1972: ALBUQUERQUE (UPI) — Outgoing U.S. Sen. Clinton P. Anderson Thursday pledged his full support to help Republican Sen.-elect Pete Domenici get settled down in his new job.
Anderson who is retiring at the end of his current term, met with Domenici Thursday to discuss staffing and senatorial relationships and the transition period from now until Dec. 31, the day Anderson steps down.
Nov. 10, 1997: WASHINGTON — A legal advocate for tribal gaming in New Mexico won unanimous Senate approval last night to head the troubled Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Albuquerque lawyer Kevin Gover, 42, won the Senate approval following prodding from Sen. Pete Domenici, R-N.M., who urged his GOP colleagues to withdraw a block on the confirmation vote.
Domenici, who sits on the Senate Indian Affairs Committee, said that it was imperative that Gover win confirmation before Monday, when the Senate will likely adjourn for the year.