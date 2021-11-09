From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 10, 1921: This year’s pinon crop is large, so large that in the opinion of the county agricultural agent, only ten per cent of the nuts will be picked in this county.
Nov. 10, 1971: Joseph Duran, governor of Tesuque Pueblo, has said he is studying a suit seeking to temporarily halt Colonias de Santa Fe “before I saw anything about it publicly.”
Last month, Duran was quoted as saying that he approved of the suit, brought by two environmentalist groups against the Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Nov. 10, 1997: William Becknell of Franklin, Mo., was saddled with debt 175 years ago, more than he was blessed with special skills.
Hounded by creditors and worried about his future as a financial malaise swept his way from the eastern seaboard, the 34-year-old salt maker did what many a desperate man might do: He got out of town.
… Accompanied by five other men, Becknell left Franklin on Sept. 1, 1821. Ten weeks later he found himself in Santa Fe, greeted warmly on Nov. 16 by the governor of what then was foreign territory. He was on the verge of shedding his financial woes and destined to secure the lofty title of “Father of the Santa Fe Trail.”
Saturday, Santa Fe will celebrate the 175th anniversary of Becknell’s arrival.
