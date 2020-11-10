From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 10, 1920: Too Bad the Governor Wouldn’t Even Let the Reporters Listen at the Keyholes.
Nov. 10, 1945: Monday Santa Fe celebrates the day for which it has waited more than three years — the formal return home of the 200th Coast Artillery (AA) and other survivors of the tragic 1941-42 Bataan campaign.
Nov. 10, 1970: Santa Fe’s Municipal Airport, including its Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) -operated tower, was evacuated Monday night as city and state police and firemen searched for a reported bomb.
Nov. 10, 1995: Movie star Robert Redford and other landowners northwest of Santa Fe have vowed to fight a power line slated for construction in the next few months near or through their property.
Public Service Company of New Mexico argues the 115 kilovolt transmission line is necessary to serve the rapidly growing Tesuque area.
