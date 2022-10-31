Nov. 1, 1922: Las Vegas, N.M., Nov. 1 — Fifteen hundred people, said to be the largest audience ever assembled in Las Vegas at any political meeting, cheered United States Senator A.A. Jones last night at Springer Hall, when he replied to Senator Bursum and the Republican party on the subject of adjusted compensation, saying:
“That matter is not dead notwithstanding the veto which has been criticized in New Mexico and throughout the nation.”
Nov. 1, 1947: Thanks to several large parties and open houses last night for the city’s youth, there was little trouble caused by Halloween pranksters, and Police Chief Manuel (Chick) Montoya reported “everything was comparatively quiet.”
Nov. 1, 1972: Democratic U.S. House candidate Eugene Gallegos today said he has reviewed some of his proposals and thinking about the nation’s tax system and economy.
Nov. 1, 1997: The city of Santa Fe’s public bus system has failed to follow state laws governing purchasing of equipment and timely deposit of receipts, according to an internal audit the city’s Finance Committee will consider Monday.
Deborah DeMella, city internal auditor, prepared the audit early this year. She declined to comment this week, referring questions instead to City Manager Ron Curry.
DeMella’s sharply worded report documents violations by the Santa Fe Trails bus system of city and state purchasing codes.