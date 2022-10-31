From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Nov. 1, 1922: Las Vegas, N.M., Nov. 1 — Fifteen hundred people, said to be the largest audience ever assembled in Las Vegas at any political meeting, cheered United States Senator A.A. Jones last night at Springer Hall, when he replied to Senator Bursum and the Republican party on the subject of adjusted compensation, saying:

“That matter is not dead notwithstanding the veto which has been criticized in New Mexico and throughout the nation.”

