Nov. 1, 1971: The tremendous publicity advantage of a national park, stressed by the national park association which has been seeking the creation of such a park in the cliff dwelling country west of Santa Fe, was pointed out in a forceful manner by Enos Mills, the well-known writer, wild-life student and park enthusiast in a speech in El Paso the other day. Mills is a sort of an expert on national parks and what he doesn’t know about them is hardly worth knowing.
Nov. 1, 1946: There have been times in recent months when as many as 25 babies have been crowded into the nursery at St. Vincent hospital. It was built for a capacity crowd of 16. At the times when the baby crop exceeded this limit, the Sisters have had to resort to dresser drawers for cribs. They take up less room.
Now a new and larger nursery is to be built. The civil production administration’s Albuquerque office has authorized an expenditure of $2,000 for this purpose.
Nov. 1, 1971: Technical changes in existing laws are Gov. Bruce King’s top environmental priorities for the 1972 legislative session.
King, in an outline of 1972 proposed environmental legislation, directed his newly-appointed Environmental Quality (EQC) last week to study four major areas.
Nov. 1, 1996: The search for Santa Fe teacher Noah Rodriguez turned into a murder case Thursday when police arrested a 23-year-old man and searched his home about seven blocks south of the Capitol.
… Rodriguez’s body has not been found. Police searched unsuccessfully in the Lamy area Thursday and will resume looking today, Santa Fe police Capt. Ray Rael said.
